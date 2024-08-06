'AITA for telling my mom she isn't invited to my brother's wedding?' 'She was extremely rude to his fiancée?'

I was at my mom's house yesterday, and my mom complained that she wasn't invited. She said Christine was "stealing" Connor from her. I told her Connor getting married didn't necessarily mean Christine was "stealing" him.

Then I asked her what exactly she didn't like about Christine. It all really led back to the same thing, "She's stealing my son." I told her that while she can't control how she feels, she can control her actions and that talking about Christine like that was the reason she wasn't invited.

I tried to say it gently, but she did not take it well. She tried to make excuses and say that it was fine and that it's just her venting to her family and friends, and that I was being inconsiderate of her feelings.