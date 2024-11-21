'AITA for telling my mom to stop playing the victim and ruining Thanksgiving?'

The room went dead silent. She sat there, shocked, before her face crumpled, and she started crying. She called me cruel, heartless, and said I’d ruined Thanksgiving. She said she’d only ever tried to love me, but I was too “selfish” to see it. She stormed out, and my dad followed her, giving me a sad look, like he knew this was coming but couldn’t do anything about it.

Now the family is completely divided. Some of my relatives have called me to say they understand, that she needed to hear it, but others think I was heartless, that I could’ve been kinder or more tactful. They keep saying she’s my mother and that one day I’ll regret speaking to her this way. But a part of me feels like I had to say it; if I didn’t draw a line now, I’d be stuck in this cycle forever.