'AITA for telling my mom that she wasn't the 'better parent' and that dad was nicer?' UPDATED

I (23F) and my mom (49F) have never really gotten along. Growing up, she treated me differently from my siblings. I’m the second oldest of four and she was always stricter and harsher with me.
If I brought home anything less than an A I got grounded. Even one B on an assignment meant trouble. My siblings never had that rule. On top of that she always commented on my weight. She called me the “fat kid” even though I was thin. She never said this to my siblings, just me.
As I got older I realized she liked getting a reaction out of me. At first I defended myself, but when I stopped, she escalated and even got physical. On my 18th birthday while I was still in high school she kicked me out. By then I was already staying with a friend most of the time just to get away from her. Now, as an adult, I hardly speak to her. At family events we might exchange a few words but that’s it.
Recently I was at my sister’s place and she had my mom on speakerphone. I was in the background talking to my brother and he asked who I thought was nicer, mom or dad. Without thinking I said dad. My dad wasn’t great either. He wasn’t around much and could be harsh, but compared to my mom he’s nicer. I also talk to him more, though not a ton.
My mom overheard, asked what I said, and I repeated it. She snapped and said she’d never speak to me again. I said, “You’re saying that like it’s a bad thing. Honestly, it sounds like heaven.” She didn’t hang up on me but ended the call on my sister, who was the one talking to her.
Later my sister texted me that my mom took me off her car insurance. I never asked to be on it anyway. She added me without telling me because it lowered her own rate. One day she just said, “Hey, I put you on my plan.” I didn’t argue, but now I see it was just another way to control me. She’s done stuff like this before. When I was younger she’d put my phone on her plan and shut it off whenever she got mad.
This time was the same. After removing me, she told my sister, “Since she thinks her dad is the better parent, let him put her on his insurance.” I never said “better parent.” I just said dad was nicer.
She also told my sister she hoped my car got impounded and that she could turn it off through OnStar. My car is fully paid off so I doubt that’s even possible, but the fact she said it was ridiculous. I didn’t need her insurance anyway. Before she added me, I was paying for my own. After she removed me I just went back to mine.
Meanwhile my sister said I was too harsh and should apologize because “mom has done so much for you.” I asked what she meant and she said, “She put a roof over your head and gave you food and clothes.” That’s literally the bare minimum of parenting.
Now my mom has gone to my grandparents and aunts saying I was disrespectful and need to apologize. From my perspective, I just answered my brother’s question honestly. AITAH?
Ambitious-Border-906 said:
Objectively, your mom is an AH, but your sister is approaching AH status with her comment! You didn’t ask to be born, it is your parents’ job to feed, clothe and house you! You may want to remind your sister that your mom kicked you out at 18 and so her suggestion that a roof over your head merits an apology is wide of the mark! You’re NTA, your family meh, not so sure…
Anxious-Routine-5526 said:
NTA. And she stopped providing a roof over your head while you were still in high school, so your sister's argument really doesn't hold water.
Aladdinstrees said:
NTA. Did your siblings ever notice the way she treated you compared to them? Did she badmouth you to them, convincing them that she was harder on you because you were bad? Or were they just afraid to end up being treated like you were, that they allowed themselves to be convinced?
Suggest to sister and other siblings that it's time for them to set aside childlike thinking and embrace adult thinking. They should not hold to the thinking of their childhood and embrace mother's treatment of tham and of you. Use their observation and sense of fairness to make up their minds.
Adelucas said:
You are already low contact with her. Stop letting her get under your skin and if your sister carries on like she is move to no contact. I suspect she's going to grow up to be just like her mother.'
2cents0fcks said:
NTA. I'd block her, and warn any mouthpieces that if they try to send a message for her or plead her case, that they will be put in time out. If the behavior changes, contact resumes. If it continues, they also get blocked.
Thank you all for your kind words. Honestly, reading your responses really helped me step back and validate my own perspective. Growing up with my mom has always been difficult she’s narcissistic, controlling, and manipulative. Her whole family has mostly tolerated it, which made me feel like I was constantly in the wrong, always backed into a corner.
This situation helped me realize I needed to step out of that mindset. I needed to see my experiences from my own perspective and recognize that my feelings and reactions are valid. For instance, talking to my grandmother about the situation confirmed what I already knew: my mom has always treated everyone poorly, and it’s not just me.
Most family members tolerate her behavior to avoid conflict, even my younger siblings. I’ve always been outspoken about her treatment of us, which has made me seem “difficult,” but in reality, I’ve just been honest about her behavior.
As a result of this recent incident, I’ve decided to go low contact with my brother. He has been influenced by my mom and started calling and texting me with insults about things I supposedly did wrong, things that only make sense from her perspective.
I’ll probably also go low contact with my sister because I’ve realized she shares information about my life with my mom, even after I’ve asked her not to. I want to protect my boundaries and maintain some privacy.
Regarding my mom, I’ll be moving to no contact. I was already pretty much no contact, but also I’ll be including avoiding family functions where she’s present and limit any other interactions. So that I can protect my mental health and break the cycle of manipulation I’ve experienced my whole life. Thank you again to everyone who offered support and advice.
busyshrew said:
You can't begin to heal until you pluck the splinter out. If you leave it in, the wound just keeps festering. You've done the painful part and pulled the splinter out. Good for you. Now focus on yourself. Heal, grieve if you need to, take care of yourself and love yourself. Well done OP.
And HUNGWHITEBOI25 said:
Op i’m really sorry :( you sound like a genuinely good person who was dealt a rotten family :( You were NTA in the first post, you’re NTA now and personally, as a reddit stranger I admire your shiny spine and how you’re comfortable standing up to the person who mistreated you.
And Turbulent-Muffin6142 said:
Hi there! I can be your Internet mom now :) I’m so proud of you and you are so beautiful, inside and out! Now go have a good day ♥️