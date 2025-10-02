'AITA for telling my mom that she wasn't the 'better parent' and that dad was nicer?' UPDATED

Recently I was at my sister’s place and she had my mom on speakerphone. I was in the background talking to my brother and he asked who I thought was nicer, mom or dad. Without thinking I said dad. My dad wasn’t great either. He wasn’t around much and could be harsh, but compared to my mom he’s nicer. I also talk to him more, though not a ton.

My mom overheard, asked what I said, and I repeated it. She snapped and said she’d never speak to me again. I said, “You’re saying that like it’s a bad thing. Honestly, it sounds like heaven.” She didn’t hang up on me but ended the call on my sister, who was the one talking to her.