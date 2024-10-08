'AITA for telling my mom's family I don't owe her because she had gender disappointment?'

My mom had my sister "Lily" two years after me. So mom got her girl and Lily got all her attention. While I got grandma until I was 8 and then nobody. My mom and Lily are super close and mom adores Lily. Lily got the bigger bedroom, she gets the gifts, she gets all her favorite snacks, she gets to do all the extra curricular activities she could ever want and her birthdays are huge parties with huge gifts.

Christmas she gets at minimum? 25 gifts from mom alone. Mom typically gets me one... never anything I'd like or want but you know, thought that counts (which is zero).

My mom's family don't act too interested in making up for my lack of parental love. And in the last couple of years mom and I have argued more and I give her a hard time.