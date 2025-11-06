"AITA for telling my mother-in-law that she can’t bring her dog to our home?"

My wife and I live in a small condo with a 1 year old son and 2 cats. My mother in law has a small Maltese dog which is very loud, always barking. This dog has growled at our son multiple times, and even tried to bite him in the past. On top of that, our 2 cats get very upset whenever she brings the dog over to our place. They will hide under the bed and hiss.

My mother-in-law has noticed this, and has apologized that the cats are uncomfortable. While we let her bring her dog in the past, the last time we decided that the dog wasn’t safe for our son, and that the cats shouldn’t have to deal with seeing this dog if it makes them uncomfortable, I decided that I didn’t want her dog to visit anymore with her.