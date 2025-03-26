'AITA for telling my neighbor the truth about the timeline of me dating her husband?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my neighbor I dated her husband?"

I (33F) became friendly with my neighbor (37F) let’s call her Emily, after I helped her move a few boxes into our building while her husband (35M) was in the hospital. I didn’t meet Emily’s husband until a few weeks later when she invited me over to dinner as thanks.

When I arrived first, Emily’s husband had run out to pickup some wine but when he came back I was shocked to see “Matt”- a guy I had gone on 3 dates with a year ago before he suddenly ghosted me. He had a terrible poker face and tried to pretend like he didn’t recognize me. I don’t play those games.