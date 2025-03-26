'AITA for telling my neighbor the truth about the timeline of me dating her husband?' UPDATED

I (33F) became friendly with my neighbor (37F) let’s call her Emily, after I helped her move a few boxes into our building while her husband (35M) was in the hospital. I didn’t meet Emily’s husband until a few weeks later when she invited me over to dinner as thanks.
When I arrived first, Emily’s husband had run out to pickup some wine but when he came back I was shocked to see “Matt”- a guy I had gone on 3 dates with a year ago before he suddenly ghosted me. He had a terrible poker face and tried to pretend like he didn’t recognize me. I don’t play those games.
I asked how long they had been married and Emily said “3 years!” She recognized there was tension and asked if we knew each other. He said no. I said yes and told Emily that I had gone on dates with him a year ago. She became very upset and asked me to leave, which I did.
The next day, Emily reached out and said that she didn’t appreciate that I lied about when I dated her husband. He told her we had dated 4 years ago, before they were married. I didn’t even live in this city 4 years ago! And even if we had dated 4 years ago, they had been engaged at that point. Either way, he would’ve been cheating.
I sent her screenshots of our texts from the year before and from Bumble of his profile (which was still active!!) She never responded but when I saw her in the lobby yesterday, she wouldn’t even look me in the eye. I don’t know if they’re still together and Emily hasn’t responded to my texts. So AITA for telling her the truth?
Diligent-Money2907 said:
You told her the info she did need to hear, now just let the pieces fall where they will. Do not engage further. NTA. You were being honest. But it's best to leave her alone now.
NormalWeirdDude said:
NTA. You were answering her questions honestly.
darkangelsqueen said:
No, you just wanted to tell the woman that it her husband's cheating. Her problem, if she doesn't believe you.
Srvntgrrl_789 said:
NTA. She needed to know her hubby is a cheating AH. She’s shooting the messenger by being rude/avoiding you. That’s on her, not you. Maybe she’ll finally grow up one day and thank you for your honesty.
Update, Emily just stopped by! We had a quick chat but she let me know that she’s kicked Matt out and she thanked me for telling the truth. She also found out that I was not the only person he dated while they were married. Giving her space now but wanted to share an update since it happened so quickly after posting.