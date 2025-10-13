"AITA for telling my neighbor if her new fence is on my property I’m going to ask she moves it?"

I have historically had a good relationship with my elderly neighbor. We have always been nothing but friendly with each other . We own hillside homes in Southern California. Each worth about 1 Million in today’s market. Last week she told me she was going to fence her yard because she doesn’t like the high school kids down the street trespassing.

I told “go for it”, all I ask is keep it on your property. This week the fence was completed. She flagged me down in my driveway today and asked me what I thought of her new fence. I was honest with my concerns and let her know the contractor installed the fence several feet to the south of the sewer grates which I believe is several feet on my property.