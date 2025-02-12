'AITA for telling the mom next door to stop complaining about how she has to 'do it all'?'

"Well good for you. I'm lucky because in this household we all pull together and help one another out. My husband, stepson and myself we all share the house responsibilities. Maybe enlist your husband and kids to do the same. It might help free up some time."

She looked at me like I had a third eyeball and told me nobody knows how to organize the family like she does. I told her well that that was her own fault for making it so that nobody could live up to her standards. She didn't really like that answer. I told her I needed to get my own stuff done and she needed to go.