'AITA for telling my nightmare roommate I'm moving out when she can't afford living on her own?'

Yet still I would come home to a nasty bathroom, a sink full of dishes and full trash bags being left in front of the door constantly and anytime I would try to bring up the issues I was met with still the same glazed over look and or the door being shut in my face.

The other thing that has been holding me back mentally from all of this is that my roommate fell for a scam, hard. She tried to get a sugar daddy online and instead ended up buying her a new phone with a credit card and gift cards to which she got her credit cards shut down entirely and now she owes over 20k in credit card debt.

So due to guilt I yet again internalized my problems with her and tried to be a mostly supportive friend.