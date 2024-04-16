'AITA for telling my parents I'm ashamed and disgusted by them attempting to create a scene at my stepdaughter's wedding?'

My parents approached El while everyone was dancing and confronted her over differentiating me from the other parents of the bride/groom. They told her after more than 20 years of being in her life I had more than earned the recognition of being her mom.

They told her she had basically shattered my heart and dreams. I was able to reach them before they said much else and I told them they needed to leave and told them it was disgusting that they were attempting to spoil El's day. I also knew they were prepared to get loud and tell everyone else in the room what was going on.