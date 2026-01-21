'AITA for telling my parents that they would not be a part of my life and that they should keep up their relationship with my ex and kids from that marriage?'

My parents insisted on sending me pictures of the kids so eventually I completely cut them off. I wasn't interested. I am still not interested now. Obviously they chose to stay in their lives so I needed them out of mine. It took months of blocking every attempt for them to catch a clue.

I remarried two years after my divorce. My wife and I just had our first child. I don't know how, but my parents found out. They contacted me through a new phone number.

They said that they wanted to meet their grandson. I said they already had two grandchildren and to leave my son out of their lives. They said they deserved to be in his life. I said no and that if I had to get a lawyer involved I would.