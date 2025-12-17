'AITA for telling my parents that even though I forgive them, they're not important to me?'

Here's what people had to say to OP:

pixie-ann wrote:

NTA your parents betrayed you and broke your trust. Once trust is broken is incredibly difficult, if not impossible to regain. To be honest their current behaviour just shows their true character. They did apologise and take responsibility which is good but, once again, when they don’t get what they want from you they are running their mouths to family and complaining about you.

This situation is of their making. They haven’t learnt their lesson. They still think they can bully you into doing what they want and they don’t listen to you when you tell them what you want. They don’t respect you. I would go back to very low contact with them.