'AITA for telling my pregnant friend the father of her baby deserves to know?' UPDATED 2X

A close friend of almost 10 years informed me yesterday she is 7 weeks pregnant. I am beyond excited for her, I have a 3 month old who she's been a wonderful aunt to and I can see she'll be a wonderful mother, but admittedly I was confused as she had gotten out of her long term relationship about 6 months ago.

We tell each other pretty much everything, I knew she'd had a 1 night stand but that was 3 and a half months ago so the dates didn't add up.

So, after being excited and gladly telling her I'll have so much stuff to give her that my daughter outgrows, I asked who the father was.