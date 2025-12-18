'AITA for telling my pregnant sister to bug off?'

Apparently., hanging out with friends and partying is more important. She needs to reevaluate herself before even criticizing my life and telling my grandparents what they should do when she isn't even supposed to be in the house to begin with. She's only here because she kept messing up her own life.

She then started cussing me out saying that I don't care about her or the baby and at that point I said she's right and she can f*** off and leave me out of anything related to her or the baby. I then went to my room and slammed the door. She proceeded to cry and call her friends and talk about how bad of a person I am.