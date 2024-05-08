'AITA for telling my pregnant wife that people might not think she’s pregnant?'

Fast forward and this morning we decided to make a trip down to the pool. I’m getting our son ready and she comes out in her new swimsuit. I tell her she looks cute and I loved it. Couldn’t take my eyes off of her. Then I said something that had the same reaction as if I took a sh$t on a 5 star restaurant table.

I said “honestly babe, people might not even think you’re pregnant." She looked stunned and horrified. She asked “you don’t think people will know I’m pregnant? My stomach is huge." And she’s right, it’s a decent size compared to her pre-pregnancy body. But people have stomachs that are that size without being pregnant. And that’s all I was trying to say.