'AITA for telling my roommate I won’t be changing my habits because of him bringing his friends over?'

I admittedly am one of the two of us that does it the most, as I usually just lounge around in boxers or other underwear. We all met each other through a sport so we’re comfortable seeing each other like that.

Anyway I guess the new guy was caught off guard because he asked if we could constitute a clothing on rule in the house. As usual we did a vote and the rest of us thought it was unnecessary.

So there was no rule, but I did start wearing clothes more though there were some times I didn’t bother (when I just woke up, after showering, when I was just coming out to my room for something, etc.). Just to be considerate.