"AITA for telling my roommate I'm not paying for utilities they waste?"

I (22M) live with a roommate (23M) and we split rent and utilities 50/50 The problem is he's constantly leaving lights on in every room runs the AC at full blast even when he's not home and takes 30+ minute showers.

Our electricity bill has been insane the past few months and when I brought it up he just shrugged and said that's what utilities cost I started keeping track and he's definitely the one driving up the costs.

Last month the bill was almost double what it normally is I told him I'm only paying my fair share based on my usage and he needs to cover the extra he's wasting He got pissed and said we agreed to split everything 50/50 and I can't just change that now.