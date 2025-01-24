'AITA for not telling my SIL that she peed in the wrong body wash?' 'Oh, gross! Nasty!'

I was skeptical, but I told my husband he could decide and I would do my best to get along. Well, when they got here, she had brought along an additional friend (F30-ish) as well as her boyfriend. Fine, okay. Rude, but whatever.

I settled SIL and her boyfriend into the guest bedroom, and made up the daybed in our gaming room for the extra friend. The friend asked if she could shower. I said yes, and directed her to the bathroom.

She grabbed her stuff and went in and showered. Well, the next morning, we heard SIL and her boyfriend go into the bathroom and start the shower. Then we heard giggling. When SIL and her boyfriend came out, she looked smug, and he looked subdued.