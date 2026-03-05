'AITA for telling my SIL her strictly confidential information had already been leaked by her mom?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my SIL that her 'strictly confidential' information had already been leaked by her own mother, which caused a massive family fight?"

My SIL holds a political office in the municipality where we live. During a conversation, she confided in me a strictly confidential piece of information, on the condition that I would not tell anyone, not even my partner, her brother. However, she also told me that she had shared it with her mother (my MIL), who was likewise not supposed to pass it on.

So for four days, the only people who were meant to keep this to themselves were my MIL and me. On the fourth day, today, there was going to be a meeting with the people concerned, and the information would be shared with them anyway. After that, it could also be “published” within the family.