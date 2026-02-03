'AITA for telling my sister our bio dad isn’t my dad and if she can’t accept that she isn’t my sister?' UPDATED

My bio dad has been dead since I was a baby. I have zero memories of him and for a good amount of my childhood I had no father figure. Sure my mom and my siblings told me stories about him but that isn’t the same as actually knowing someone.
When I was eleven my mom married Jim (fake name). He became my father figure while my sister only tolerate him. This is when my relationship with my sister and I started to fall apart.
She has always been mad about me replacing “dad”. She would make me feel bad about thinking as him as my father figure and that I was betraying “bio dad” Our relationship got better after she went to college. The issue is I was looking through old photos with my mom and we saw a few of my bio dad at a themed park with my siblings.
Apparently before he died he would do little theme park trip with the kids. I asked Jim if we could go to a theme park and have some pictures. He agreed and we went this weekend, I had a great time and posted some pictures on instagram.
My sister don’t take it well… we got into an argument. She claims I have been betraying bio dad and basically how dare I do something that bio dad did with them but with Jim. I pointed out that I see Jim as my dad. That I literally call him dad.
It went on for a while, qnd she told me I was being a bad daughter for replacing him. I had enough and told her that our bio dad ain’t my dad, that my dad is Jim and if she can’t accept that then maybe she ain’t my sister either.
She went to my other sibling and I am basically being told to apologize. I don’t want to, I am sick of her making me feel bad that I think of Jim as my dad and I don’t even remember bio dad at all. It wasn’t even the same theme park, the one we went to opened last year.
Zesty-close-height36 wrote:
NTA. you don’t remember bio dad, and they should be happy you have Jim as a dad. They are being selfish thinking you should go through life isolating yourself over a man you don’t remember. They should be happy you have Jim in your life, he sounds great.
OP responded:
He is great.
Garyscanary wrote:
ESH. Your sister over-reacted first. You have every right to do WHATEVER with Jim - amusement parks, movies, whatever, without your sister judging you for it. On the other hand, it is kind of odd that you saw some pics of an outing with your bio dad and you felt the need to immediately go out and recreate it with Jim. But her telling you it was wrong is a AH move.
Your reaction, however, is also an AH move. Your bio dad is still your bio dad, even if you don't have memories of it and you consider Jim to be your real father figure. Your sister, though, remembers him and likely has complex feelings about it. Your words to her were very harsh.
In any case, there are obviously a lot of unresolved issues surrounding this whole thing, which is what leads to this kinds of blow ups. I think you should email or text your sister and apologize, and also point out she was being a bit harsh and judgemental.
gcot802 wrote:
A very gentle ESH. You and your sister both suffered a terrible loss, and I’m so sorry. Your sister is grieving your biological father, and seeing you not see him as your dad is adding to her grief. That is real pain, but instead of processing it internally she is trying to make you change, which isn’t fair to you.
On the other hand, your complete rejection of your biological father is kind of strange and understandingly hurtful to your sister. Your biological father is your dad, and the man who raised you is also your dad. It is not a betrayal of your relationship with Jim to acknowledge the loss of your bio dad. I do think your comment about her not being your sister was a low and unnecessary blow.
All in this is a very complicated, very painful reality you both are in. I would really encourage you both to give each other grace and be respectful to how the other feels. She is trying to force you to see your bio dad over Jim. You are trying to force her to pretend your bio dad isn’t your dad at all. Both are unreasonable.
Duuuuude84 wrote:
You didn't replace your biological father. He passed away, and he passed away when you were a baby and likely have no memory of him. I assume your sister and older siblings remember him and remember the theme park trips. I'm sure it's more difficult to think of another father figure because their memory is much stronger.
It's an emotionally charged issue for any family to navigate and it's understandable that they have strong feelings on the matter. But you're definitely NTA to view Jim as your father and you shouldn't feel the need to apologize. And just because there is a new male in your siblings' lives does not mean he's trying to replace their father.
Maybe some day they'll come to view him that way as well. Maybe their emotional scarring and their memory won't ever allow that. But thinking of Jim as your father doesn't do anything to diminish your biological father who passed away. I'm sorry you and your siblings had to deal with this from such a young age.
scorpionmittens wrote:
ESH. Even though you didn't include ages, it's clear that your siblings are older and they DO remember your bio dad. She's wrong to police your relationship with Jim and say that you're replacing biodad, but you're being insensitive to the fact that she lost her father. Telling her that he isn't your dad and she isn't your sister is illogical and clearly just meant to be hurtful.
Update: I talked to my grandma and she helped me come up with a list about all the times my sister made me feel bad for having a relationship with Jim. It was pretty long and I have decided to take a step back from that relationship.
I am tired of feeling bad for having a father figure. I should not have to hide that I like my dad or be screamed at because I made him a Father’s Day card ( happened multiple times, and she even ripped one of them up). I hope my sister get she help she needs but I am done. She is 22, and should not be screaming at me over this.
My relationship with him doesn't affect her at all. For everyone thinking this was spite it really wasn’t. it was me living my life and I don’t wish to walk on glass around her anymore. I should be able to go on a dad-daughter day and post about it without being screamed at.
Zombiepewp wrote:
Everyone needs therapy and better communication and healing. No one sucks here, it's just a tragedy. While from your perspective it's uncalled for how your sister reacts, it is so so sad that you can empathize with her to see why.
I'm so sorry you didn't know your bio father, but your coldness about it is something to unpack. I think this family would benefit from group therapy and it should have been pursued years ago.
Alldominosfall wrote:
NTA. Your sister has a right not to accept your dad. She also needs to respect your right to consider your stepdad your dad. There's more to fatherhood than sperm. I'm not sure your biological dad IS your real dad. I assume Jim has been there for every birthday, Christmas, etc. Your sister indeed needs help.
But I think it's spiteful yelling at you and tearing up Father's Day cards that you made. How can you betray someone you never knew? Yes, you should be able to go on a dad-daughter day and post it without being screamed at. Would it make sense to block her on social media?
Stock-Box778 wrote:
Its a tough topic...my sister passed when my nephew very young and even though his dad remarried he never talks bad about my sister. You can have a father figure in your life and love him but try to also think about how old she was when bio dad passed. She's wrong for screaming and tearing up the card 100% but bio dad is still your dad at the end of the day and he is her dad as well.