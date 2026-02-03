'AITA for telling my sister our bio dad isn’t my dad and if she can’t accept that she isn’t my sister?' UPDATED

All in this is a very complicated, very painful reality you both are in. I would really encourage you both to give each other grace and be respectful to how the other feels. She is trying to force you to see your bio dad over Jim. You are trying to force her to pretend your bio dad isn’t your dad at all. Both are unreasonable.

You didn't replace your biological father. He passed away, and he passed away when you were a baby and likely have no memory of him. I assume your sister and older siblings remember him and remember the theme park trips. I'm sure it's more difficult to think of another father figure because their memory is much stronger.