'AITA for telling my sister I don't have the looks to sleep my way to the top? She called me a DEI hire.'

I had a traumatic brain injury as a child. It left me with some physical impairments as well as slurred speech. My sister has always thought I used my condition to get extra attention from our parents and at school.
My sister married her boss. I believe they did everything right. Before anything started they went to their company HR and she was transferred to a different office. He had no direct control over her employment.
I have worked for my dad since I got out of university. It works for me because I didn't have to interview and I can have lunch with the boss sometimes. At work we have a professional relationship and I don't take advantage. I was recently headhunted by a company my dad does business with.
They were impressed with the level of work that was coming out of our shop. I talked to my dad about it and he said he would be sad to see me go but the next step up at his company was his job and he wasn't going anywhere. So I had his blessing. I accepted the job and my dad threw me a going away party. All of the employees were invited and family and friends.
My sister was there with her family. It was a great time until she decided to pipe up that my accident had helped me get ahead again. That I was a DEI hire and only got the job because I checked off so many spots in the checklist. I always knew how she felt about mom and dad giving me so much of their time after the accident.
But the never ignored her. She got extracurriculars. They went to most of her events at school. They helped pay for her education. I fully acknowledge that there is more to parenting but from my point of view they did their best. I just didn't realize that she still thought I got special treatment because of my condition.
No company that I know of would hire me for the job I got if I wasn't good at it. They could be throwing money away. I was furious that she would say this in public. If she had said it privately we could have talked it out. But she wanted public. So I said what I said. Her husband's face went red and she was speechless. Her kids looked confused. I felt bad when I saw my niece's reaction to what I said.
My sister and her family left the party. My dad came over and said that I should have taken the high road and that she was very sensitive about her relationship still. I honestly feel bad about what I said. It wasn't fair and it wasn't true. She hasn't called me or accepted any calls from me and n over a week.
Princess_Panquake wrote:
NTA. Personally, as a hiring manager idc what you have or look like, if you're good at the job that's all I care about. My line worker is autistic AF but he makes a damn good pizza. I had a driver who didn't speak English but I could always rely on him to deliver.
I myself have ADHD and I'm the gm of a high volume dominos. Its not a matter to me if you're physically impaired or what color you are, language you speak, or anything. If I can count on you to be on time and do your job then you're in my crew. And that's all I care about.
OP responded:
I like you. Please never change.
TrueSereNerdy wrote:
NTA. Your sister ran her mouth in public and is mad she didn’t get away with it. Calling you a “DEI hire” because you have a traumatic brain injury is straight-up ableist bullshit. She wasn’t “being honest,” she was trying to humiliate you at your own celebration. That’s not sensitivity, that’s cruelty with a smirk. And the irony?
She married her boss and expects everyone to be delicate about that, but feels totally comfortable reducing your career to a checklist because you’re disabled. If anyone’s success is tied to proximity and favoritism, it sure as hell isn’t you. People love saying “take the high road” when they’re asking you to quietly eat disrespect so things don’t get awkward.
Nope. She chose public. She got public consequences. If she’s embarrassed, good. Maybe she’ll learn that accusing someone of faking competence because of a disability is a disgusting thing to say. Especially when that person actually earned the job. She owes you an apology. Not the other way around.
hecknono wrote:
Don't apologize until she acknowledges and takes accountability for what she said. Because what she said wasn't fair and wasn't true. Also, I don't believe they went to HR before anything started. No one goes to HR because they think they might date someone...they go to HR because they have been dating for awhile and decided that their relationship is serious.
MeeksSoulHunter3 wrote:
I have a sister just like yours. I won't get into why and how but over the years I've learned to ignore when I don't have to talk to her. You might have hit the nail on the head when it comes to your sister because:
"Before anything started they went to their company HR and she was transferred to a different office." Not one person goes to H.R because they THINK something is going to start with a colleague.
Don't let anyone dim your success. Congratulations. NTA.
Winter-eyed wrote:
NTA. Don’t start none. Won’t be none. She could avoided a sharp retaliation of she didn’t put a petty accusation out there first. She’s not a victim, she’s just bitter that she can’t put you down with impunity.
GroovyYaYa wrote:
If dad didn't immediately say "Sister!" and react verbally in shock, he lost the opportunity to have it handled in a way he thought it should be handled. She said it in front of (former) work colleagues and potentially those your new boss could have communication with. If he didn't deal with her jealousy and hang ups as a teen like he should have - she wouldn't have been empowered to make such a comment.