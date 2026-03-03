"AITA for telling my sister her baby isn’t 'advanced?'"

FoxyOcelot wrote:

I mean you were right, and it is boring to listen to. It's also boring to have a baby and people are often desperate for a glimmer of hope that it will stop being a potato that cries and shits. That said, if she told you her baby was the most beautiful one ever, I hope you wouldn't say, 'Nah, she's pretty average really.'

Best thing here is to just go for the noncommittal. Mmmm. Such a lovely girl! What a cutie! You don't have to agree the kid is Einstein, but you don't have to disagree either. This too will pass.

