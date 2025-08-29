'AITA for telling my sister her 'boundary' with my husband will ruin her relationship with my son?'

I told her I didn't realize she felt that way about him and said I wouldn't ask him to drop stuff without me being around anymore. (Mind you she's had 7 years to get to know him and I didn't realize she still considered him a stranger). She then said that that was not the point, that she didn't want him talking to her at all and that was the boundary she wanted respected.

I told her that I would tell him and try to keep them apart but that would mean her time with my nephew (6 months) would be affected because my husband will not be comfortable with our son being around someone who hates him (frankly I'm now uncomfortable with it too because I don't know what ideas she will try to put in his head).