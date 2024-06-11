'AITA for telling my sister I won’t change my hair color for her wedding?' 'You can't have purple hair.'

"AITA for telling my sister I won’t change my hair color for her wedding?"

My younger sister (28f) is getting married, we just went out of town to watch her wedding dress shop (she did find the dress and say yes). We went out for drinks after to celebrate, and the conversation of my (33f) light lilac purple hair came up, I get a lot of compliments when I’m out, and I think she was already a little irritated that every wedding place loved my hair.

Anyways she said I plan on asking you to be a bridesmaid in my wedding, but you can’t have purple hair, you’ll need to dye it brown, my response was, I worked really hard to achieve this color as it’s been my dream hair color for a very long time.