'AITA for telling my sister I’m pregnant using a photo from her wedding?'

My (29 F) sister (36 F) let’s call her Kay got married last June to Jack (34 M). Kay and Jack went to high school together but never hung out or stayed in touch. Honestly no one in our family knew about him. Jack was divorced and contacted my sister Kay after she moved to another state.

Kay had just ended a 4 year relationship due to him cheating when she decided to give Jack a chance. Two months after moving and dating Jack she moved back home and then two months later they were engaged. Our parents were not happy (mom more than dad) but Kay was happy and I was ecstatic as I know Kay was ready for this next step in her life.

So the wedding planning began and I was with Kay every step of the way!

So some background on me and Kay’s relationship. Kay and I were very close. Obviously at times when we were younger I drove her crazy as I wanted to do everything she did but as we got older we became the bestest of friends.