'AITA for telling my sister it isn't my fault that I planned my life?' 'She didn't.'

I had enough and told her, it was my life choices and she made her own life choices. I told her that her daughter dislikes her, because she is failure of a mother, failure of a sister and daughter. I told her and her husband caused a loss of near 100k usd to parents.

Because they took money from loan sharks. And my parents had to sell land to save them. I told her to stop being jealous and focus on being better . She is near 40 and still acts like she is in college.

She started screaming and crying. I left. Now my parents messaged me to be not harsh on her, as she keeps screaming at them. I told them , it was their decision to house her and they have to develop spine.