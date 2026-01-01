'AITA for telling my sister it isn't my fault she can't go anywhere without her kids?'

Hello everyone, I came to share this story because supposedly I am in the wrong so I’m having mixed emotions about it. Needed second thoughts, I don’t think I’m TA but it will be decided.
So my sister, Carly (33) and I (30F) don’t have a close relationship, we’re half siblings. Same dad and different mom, we’re only 3 years apart. Since we were kids she would have this resentment towards me, I used to hate having play dates with her because she would purposely hurt me and would act innocent when adults were around.
Our dad married my mom when I was 6, Carly hated my mom and I didn’t get it because my mom didn’t know her like that, it was probably her mom making her feel like this because her mom hated my mom.
So back to the present, we both have kids now. She has 5 kids, just had her baby 2 weeks away. I have 3, we both SAHM but I work from home. My girlfriends and I decided to go on a trip to Italy for 4 days, we planned this since December.
The only person who knew was my dad and I be forgetting that he’s a man that likes to gossips a lot so i know he told my sister. That’s when my sister called and asked how I could abandon my kids for 4 days, I can’t call myself a good mom if I’m doing this.
Genuinely this made me laugh, they’re not getting abandoned because they have a father that’s actually a responsible dad. She does stuff unprovoked, attacking me wasn’t enough so she started attacking my husband and friends too.
Saying my friends are true friends to me and they're just stuck up like me, mind you she doesn’t know my friends. I think she’s upset because I have a husband that can watch our kids and I can do my thing without feeling guilty about it.
Sadly her husband is very immature and acts like a kid, she complains about him doing nothing for the kids but they keep having kids, he doesn’t have a job so he’s another child she has to take care of.
I don’t think she had a right to question my motherhood but sadly some moms are like this, honestly what’s wrong with a mom having a good time? I was sick of her being this bully, I always used to let her belittle me but I was over it. I told her it wasn’t my fault she doesn’t have good friends or get to go anywhere without the kids. AITA?
FunStorm6487 said:
Please make sure to send her a postcard every day!!!
ksarahsarah27 said:
NTA-This is just simple jealousy. She hates her life and her husband, and she’s mad that you ended up with a better husband than she did. People should be able to leave their husbands in charge of the children since they are a parent too. And instead of dealing with her problems at home, she’s gonna take them out on you.
Go on your trip and post tons of pictures of you having fun. And the next time she attacks you, just laugh. And say something like, “Let’s be honest here, you’re just mad and jealous because my husband actually behaves like a husband and father unlike the jobless and useless husband you have. So please stop projecting your frustrations on me and my family because it won’t work.”
Lumpy_Marsupial_1559 said:
Truth is an absolute defense. You're allowed to defend yourself! She dislikes her life. That's not your fault. It seems like the reasons she doesn't like her life are at least partially due to her own choices. NTA.