'AITA for telling my sister nobody was surprised her kid said he didn't care she lives or not?' UPDATED 3X

My brother and SIL told me that she will legally separate her ties with us in every way possible. They are helping her to do that and SIL said: "We need this and she needs this. Us being separate will be much better for all of us."

Not a big ending but it is an ending to this. My parents and her had a talk at Friday and they realized the wounds are too big and painful to heal together. Not a happy ending, but at least it ended. Thanks for all for reading. I also took note of your recommendations and I will be applying them.

