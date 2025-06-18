'AITA for telling my sister that she needs to stop trying to be a martyr?'

When I said this she told me I needed to grow up and stop resenting her for having suffered for real in life and not having time to deal with my BS. So I told her it's also time for her to stop trying to be a martyr and she isn't sick anymore. She can't keep trying to be always the center of everything with things that are in the past.

My parents sent me to my room (no movies for my bday, that's for sure), and told me that i was out of line, and mean, and disrespected my sister's trauma. My friends also think i was an asshole for saying this when she has actually suffered a lot, but my brother agrees with me but he just thinks i should lay low until I'm 18...AITA?

Not long after posting, OP shared an update.