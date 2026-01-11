'AITA for telling my sister she wasn't the only one affected by our mom's death and to let our dad live his life?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my sister she wasn't the only one affected by our mom's death and to let our dad live his life?"

Hi, I said something meaning well but even my dad whom I said it for thinks I went too far. So I'd like to have an unbiased opinion. My mom passed away almost 5 years ago. I was 24 at the time, my sister was 17.

She's always been treated as the baby of the family by all of us and she did take our mom's passing very hard. According to my dad, she'd have night terrors and he would go downstairs to get her water. She stayed with him for the first year of her college before moving out.