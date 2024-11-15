'AITA for telling my sister's BF that she was having an affair with her boss?' UPDATED

I F23, (was 18 at the time) have an older sister f25 (at the time) named ‘Stephanie’, her and her boyfriend ‘trench’ have been together for 4 years and have a baby girl ‘miranda’ Trench has no idea that Stephanie has been having an affair with her boss for at least 2 years, and they are planning on getting married next year.
I had known about the affair for 3 months, i found out when i was ordering door dash on stephanie’s phone and noticed incoming “work emails” from her boss pretty much revealing their whole affair. Stephanie knows that i know because i confronted her about it but i told her i didn’t want to get involved and i trusted that she would sort this out with trench as this wasn’t my business.
I am an avid sims player, i stream sims gameplay and any free time I have, I’m playing the sims. My sister and I get into petty fights but nothing nearly as bad as the one we had after I expressed my concern about the affair she was having with her boss and told her my thoughts about the situation and said how bad I felt for trench who is madly in love with her.
She flew into a rage and said its not my position to comment on other peoples relationships and I should mind my own business and stop being such a nosy bitch, I let it go and forgot about it until I got on sims that night and my account was logged out, so I logged back in and my account was overridden, this means that all my progress before the override, was gone.
I was blind with rage and I confronted my sister about it, who simply said ‘if you get involved in my business, ill get involved with yours’, I stream the sims on twitch and make YouTube videos and I have a few thousand subscribers and I average around 3k views on my streams on all platforms combined.
I make a good amount of money from twitch and although its is not my main source of income, it really helps me financially and its really nice having the extra money, so without my sims account I cannot stream.
I was destroyed about this, I spoke to my parents about the situation and they were sympathetic as they know that I stream it to my subscribers and I’ve loved the game ever since it came out, but they were confused why she would do such a thing, so I told them about Stephanie’s affair and they were livid.
they love Trench and have always been extremely supportive of Stephanie and Trenche's relationship, they love him like a son and advised me to tell him before they get married. This ultimatum put me in a very uncomfortable position but I knew he deserved the truth and I wanted to get back at my sister.
I called trench and asked to meet him for coffee and that’s when I told him what I knew, he was absolutely crushed. He was hysterical right there in the cafe, trench and I then drove to my parents house where Stephanie was to pick up miranda as my parents were babysitting her while Stephanie went to work.
Trench and I walk in and Stephanie can immediately tell what has happened by his red puffy face that shows he’s obviously been crying, but instead of apologising or attempting to fix her relationship, she turns to me and begins cussing me out and hysterically screaming all kinds of obcenities until my parents intervene and attempt to calm her down.
Trench looks completely defeated and takes miranda off my mother and leaves the house. At this point Stephanie is still yelling at me and my parents tell her to leave.
I leave about 15 minutes after Stephanie, and go home, I get a text from Stephanie reading ‘Thanks a lot you fucking bitch, thanks to you trench has left me and taken my child. This is all your fault because you couldn’t stay out of my fucking business and you always have to get involved because your a sad miserable lonely bitch who no one could ever love.’
I tried to reply but she had already blocked my number, since then she’s cut off all contact with me and my parents and we haven’t heard from her since, my parents said that they don’t care to fix the relationship as Stephanie has shown them who she truly is.
my friend said that I should’ve stayed out of her love life and it was unnecessary to cause this whole blow up and my brother said i’m an a$$hole for outing her and “breaking the family up” and now I’m questioning if I did the right thing???
DJ4116 said:
I’d go off on anyone who deleted my Sims save. Lol. Too many generations to lose. NTA
Dept-of-Crazy said:
Being related to someone doesn’t mean you should cover for them no matter what they do. There’s no way you should have just watched this poor dude marry her when you knew she was cheating. It was the right thing to do. Plus, you’ve just saved them a crap tonne of money on a wedding, because it was definitely going to end in divorce.
Illustrious-Zone2241 said:
No, you have morals… what’s wrong with that. You don’t deserve to live with guilt and awkwardness and holding lies deep within your daily life. Good for you, don’t people tell you otherwise!
Spectre-907 said:
She messed with your literal business out of pettiness. She fired the opening volley, and drew first blood. Weapons fucking free mate
Metal-Trucker said:
NTA for multiple reasons.
1.) it was morally right. He was going to find out eventually. Best to hear it softly than be coldly blind sided.
2.) whether she likes it or not, it is something that affects the whole family. Sounds like everyone liked him.
3.) lastly, she retaliated before you said anything. That was cold. She affected your life before you affected hers. Fuck around and find out. Just my take on the whole thing.
I thought instead of replying to each individual comment i would make an edit to explain some questions i’ve been getting. No i am not in contact with my sister or brother anymore and neither is anyone else in my family which i don’t feel like i need to get into right now.
This happened when i was 18, i am now 23, there was some confusion as i posted this story in another thread a little while ago but no one commented so i tried this one as i still wanted clarity 😅 ‘Trench’ and i are now very close and live together and coparent miranda who is now 6 years old!!
For those commenting about my brother you were in fact correct, he was cheating on his girlfriend at the time which explains why he was so defensive about outing cheaters. Guess it runs in the family 🥴
But thank you all for the kind words and advice!!