'AITA for telling my sister's BF that she was having an affair with her boss?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my sister's boyfriend that she was having an affair?"

I F23, (was 18 at the time) have an older sister f25 (at the time) named ‘Stephanie’, her and her boyfriend ‘trench’ have been together for 4 years and have a baby girl ‘miranda’ Trench has no idea that Stephanie has been having an affair with her boss for at least 2 years, and they are planning on getting married next year.

I had known about the affair for 3 months, i found out when i was ordering door dash on stephanie’s phone and noticed incoming “work emails” from her boss pretty much revealing their whole affair. Stephanie knows that i know because i confronted her about it but i told her i didn’t want to get involved and i trusted that she would sort this out with trench as this wasn’t my business.