'AITA for telling my sisters their houses better be clean since they're SAHM's?'

I chose to be a working mom because I KNOW how hard being a SAHM is. I could never do it. I’m just tired of being labeled the “lazy” one because I don’t cook every meal, keep a perfect house, or do all the traditional “wife” stuff.

We can afford to pay someone to clean. That’s the choice we made. And unless my husband wants to step up and take over most of the housework, I’m not going back to doing it all. I did that for over a decade.done being judged for not wanting to live like that anymore. So AITA for telling my sisters their houses better be clean everyday since they're SAHM's?