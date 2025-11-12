'AITA for telling my son I know he is gay?'

So now I'm wondering if I've been an asshole telling him I knew? And if so, what I should do next? I've been thinking of checking in with him, but I don't want to inadvertently say the wrong thing and damage my relationship with him more than I already may have done.

I cannot lose another person I love, and don't want to hurt my son, who went through so much already with his mom's passing. Replies from all are welcome, but especially gay folks who might know what my son is going through. God bless.

Rough_Chip6667 wrote:

I don’t think you have any thing to worry about, but, if puts your mind at ease you could text him something along the lines of;

"I’m sorry if our conversation put you on the spot, or made you uncomfortable. But I love you and I just wanted you to know that. I’m so proud of the man you have become and I know your mother would be too."

Then leave the ball in his court.