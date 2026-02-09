'AITA for telling my son its ok to turn down a girl who asked him to prom in front of the whole school?'

I wasn't there but someone sent me the video before he even got home. And I could see it on his face. He was frozen. Smiling but not really smiling you know. That smile he does when he's panicking inside but trying to hold it together. Her friends kept pushing like omg whats your answer say yes say yes. And he eventually just kind of nodded.

When he got home he was a mess. Said he doesn't want to go with her. Doesn't know her. He wanted to go with his friend group or maybe ask someone he actually talks to. But he felt trapped because she did it in front of everyone and now if he says no he's the bad guy.