'AITA for telling my son to figure out his own life and leave me alone?' UPDATED

He completed it—but only because I forced him to do it. By 17, he had started vaping, so of course as a mom, I confiscated them. That didn't stop him from vaping though, and when asked where he got them, he'd say "I found it on the ground" or some other lie. (Turns out he was friends with someone at the vape shop a few doors down from us.)

I bought him a phone, for communication purposes, and to play games... but he would use it to watch porn and look up inappropriate things, so I had to put parental controls on his devices. That barely helped—he always found ways to bypass the restrictions. So, I took the phone away. Despite everything, he barely graduated high school, but I was incredibly proud he did.