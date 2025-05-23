'AITA for telling my travel friends they can leave the group but I'll be staying?'

They could just be looking to even out numbers, either for sexy reasons or simply for logistics - for some reason 7 people are harder to make plans for than 6 people. Travelling is built for even numbers, and often places refuse to accommodate an extra person. I say this as I just spent a month travelling as a 3 - nearly everywhere was like, nope! 2 or 4 please.

professor-certain wrote:

YTA, being constantly late is inconsiderate to other people, because you don't plan anything you also don't know the effort they might or might not have put in e.g. bus times/attraction times.

I think there's probably a lot more going on here that your post doesn't mention, did 10 minutes ever become 30 minutes late? Did you almost miss something because you turned up late?

Either way these are basically random people, you can meet more.