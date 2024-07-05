'AITA for telling my uncle prison isn’t a flex?' 'Stop talking about it in front of my kids.'

"AITA for telling my uncle prison isn’t a flex so stop talking about it in front of my kids?"

I have this uncle Jimmy (50’s) who went to prison for 15 years and made his entire personality. He’s been out for 2 years and keeps talking about his time in prison and how it shaped him.

He’s not even successful by any means and is a cook at a fast food restaurant. I finally got sick of hearing it at a family gathering this weekend and he was talking about his prison name and how he got them.

I told him I don’t think going to prison a flex and stop talking about it around my kids because they will get the wrong impression about how prison is cool or something.