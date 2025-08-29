'AITA for telling my wife she needs to be accountable for her actions?' UPDATED

My wife (30f) and I (35m) bought our house 5 years ago and it needs work, but time and money are always a constraint. Right now, my wife is not working while she goes back to school and I'm working second shift as the sole earner.
Since my wife is home more than me, she has been handling most of the work that's been done around the house, including dealing with contractors. She comes from a family of DIYers who tend to shoot from the hip with projects, while I prefer to have a plan in place before we do any work. And the most recent projects that she's spearheaded have been, in my opinion, subpar.
Some examples: our privacy fence gate doesn't close right and she hasn't gotten the contractor to come to fix it for months. The internet line wasn't buried deeply enough by the contractors, and I think she should have sent them away when they didn't have the right equipment.
She decided, without my input, to use a cleanser on our house before restaining it and the cleanser left streaks in the wood that cannot be covered by the stain. We have a wooden sculpture in our yard that she did NOT clean and it is dark and dirty and looks like sh!t. She doesn't see anything wrong with it.
Most recently we had gutter work done, and I wanted a gutter put on the back of our new shed. She forgot to tell the contractor where I wanted the downspout and he put it in the opposite corner so now the water is just going to collect behind the shed, which is exactly what I wanted to avoid. She called me at work to give me this news and I spent the rest of the day frustrated.
When I got home, I asked what we were going to do about this and she said something about fixing it ourselves. I told her that it would never be right if we fixed it ourselves, that I already paid for the work to be done right the first time and we're just pissing away money and time with needing to redo all these projects that she's been half-assing.
I asked if she even cared about the quality of work that is being done on the house and said that maybe she shouldn't be involved with anymore projects on the house unless communication improves. She just sat in silence and slept on the couch without speaking to me.
This morning, I asked if she was going to talk to me and she said "I don't know". I was exasperated and asked if she could just tell me what is wrong and she replied "I'm scared of you". She told me she wished I had approached the issue by looking for a solution and I told her that she just doesn't want to be accountable for her actions. She said she just wants us "to be partners."
I could be the a$$hole for how I went about telling her about my feelings, but I feel like there's no way for me to give her negative feedback without her freaking out. Am I the a$$hole for telling my wife that she needs to be accountable for her actions?
thirdtryisthecharm said:
"she replied 'I'm scared of you'" That should scare you. There is no reason your reaction should be so outsized that it is making your adult partner afraid. All of these projects are things that are NOT emergencies. They are things that if they go wrong it sucks, but it is fixable - maybe not on the timeframe you wanted, but it is still fixable.
The way your wife is feeling may damage your relationship in a way that is NOT fixable. YTA
Diligent-Employ5001 said:
YTA. If you have a specific way you want something done, then you handle the contractors (phones work great for this). It sounds like your wife is nervous about doing anything or not doing anything because you manage to criticize her regardless. I bet you manage to make her feel stupid just for asking. Honestly, you sound like a jerk.
And 14ccet1 said:
YTA if your partner is telling you she’s SCARED OF YOU, what?? You need to open up your lines of communication, seek therapy. Perhaps she doesn’t do things because if they go wrong you take your anger out on her.
I posted about five months ago about an argument my wife and I had, and I was determined to be the a$$hole. Recently someone commented on that post asking if my wife has left me yet, so I decided to update.
A lot of people recognized that the way I spoke with my wife was full of frustration and anger, which was unproductive but even more than that, it was scary to my wife. u/willoxash had an excellent comment pointing out that I was just blowing off steam and that my priority should be my partnership.
We covered a lot of topics in the weeks following that incident. We had a couples therapy session to talk about strategies and communication. I saw one of my coworkers react in anger and frustration instead of taking the time to become calm and realized from the outside looking in just how unproductive his behavior was.
And then my wife showed me a section of one of our self-help books. It's called The Five Personality Patterns and my therapist had recommended it to me a while back. We had been reading it together, my wife and I, but then we got busy and we stopped. She picked it back up after our fight and read about the "leaving" pattern. She underlined a bunch of sections and read them to me. And I finally understood.
I grew up in a house where my parents screamed and yelled at each other or picked fights in order to storm out of the house, and that's how I used to interpret my wife's silence. As a way to "win" the fight. In reality, when she became silent, she was terrified. She wasn't stonewalling me, or trying to win the fight by manipulating me, or trying to avoid taking responsibility.
She was so scared in that moment that she wasn't even in her body. She couldn't even speak, she was totally dissociated. She told me that even though she knows that how I was acting wasn't objectively scary, that her threshold for shutting down is really low.
Realizing how much I scared my wife broke my heart. The descriptions of dissociation in the book were terrifying to me. My wife is the sweetest person, I love her so much and I never want her to experience what she experienced that day ever again. It changed my perspective completely.
Ever since my realization, our relationship is better than ever. We laugh and tease each other playfully. We have worked on projects together. We've talked about chores and money. We've even had a couple of fights and resolved them quickly and lovingly.
Our communication is better because we trust each other. My wife told me that she has never felt safer or more loved now. I won't say I'm glad the fight happened, but what I realized because of it has been a turning point in our marriage for the better.
well OP I'm glad you fixed your mistake but she fixed hers about knowing how to communicate? I think that time it was an ESH and here we see how you change for the better, but what about your wife? Do I take into account your bad communication? It is useless for only one to fix their problems if the other maintains theirs.
OP:
Both my wife and I have been in therapy for a while now and she has been working on her communication with her therapist. All I can say is that she has told me that feeling safe with me makes her feel safe communicating more.
u/StAlvis said:
Sure, sure, that's all great, but WHAT ABOUT THE DOWNSPOUT ISSUE?? Did that ever get resolved? /s
OP:
she called the contractor and they fixed it for no charge. They agreed that where the first guy put the downspout made no sense.