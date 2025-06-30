'AITA for asking my wife to help pay for our daughter's education since she wanted 2 kids?'

First of all, I love both my wife and kids. But here is the deal. When we started a family 18 years ago, we had one kid. My wife , at the time, a SAHM insisted on having a second kid. I resisted and we both verbally agreed she would be fully responsible. I said it was going to be too expensive. She insisted she would cover everything -- ballet, music lessons, sports, etc.
She has some family money from her home country. It may come of as a joke or humorous banter but I was serious about the commitment we would make. And there would be a drastic change to our family. So I bring this up every few years and she sorts of laughs it off. There is nothing I wouldn't do for my daughter. I love my princess and spoil her dearly. So here is the story:
Now here has what what has changed. Wife is no longer SAHM and took up a job as the kids got older. At first, it was low paying job so I really didn't care. Started at $40k/year. Now, $96k. So I never really asked her about her finances. It was her pocket money and she spend it as she saw fit; mostly on things for the kids as she promised.
I contribute 90% of all the expenses. Mortgages, car, insurance, everything. When my wife needed a car, I'd buy it and pay for it. We both aggressively saved. I saved up enough for our first born for his college. Around $200k. I stopped spending for myself when he hit 7th grade. No new toys, no new cars. Just aggressively save for both. I can probably cover my daughter as well.
But now my son wants to look at Ivy League schools and medical school. I promised him, I will go all the way. Since I make good money, we don't qualify for financial aid of any kind. A top state college - UCLA is $45k a year. Harvard or Stanford are $100k a year. A big jump. I can't afford to send two kids to Ivy. I could send both to state schools. If I had to, we could do it. I can liquidate some investments.
So I told my wife, she needs to help out. She does indeed help out. She pays for groceries, property taxes,etc. She has bought me expensive things like cars in the past, watches, and take us on nice family vacations. But it is a small portion of what I cover to support the family. We both save but she can save a lot more when she has little expenses.
Last time she showed me her account, she had $100k in a HYSA. Five years have passed and I know it is more. I venture she stashes around $50k a year. She is also a foreign born (but US citizen).
She transferred another $100k to the US which I won't get into. I told her, that it is her money before we got married like I have assets before I married her as well. I went on and said, hey we can get divorced. In 2 years, you'd qualify for student aid for our daughter under FASFA based on her income. Then she got angry. Because a divorce means I'd take my assets.
I basically told her we need to combine our assets for both kids. Otherwise, I am gonna stick it to her original deal years ago -- She is financially responsible for our daughter. I also think my daughter heard in the next room, her bedroom. I love my daughter but things need to be fair and I am only doing this to force equity in the household.
As I mentioned, I went full on frugal when my kids approached middle school. I also want my daughter to have all means within our family arsenal as well. I flat out told my wife, she isn't going to coerce my kids to go to community college if they don't want to. My wife does have the means to abide by our initial agreement years ago.
AITAH for taking this stance? I already told my wide, we need to consolidate all our money into a family trust for both our kids. In the event something happens, we all have access. If I die, she would have access to mine and vice versa.
Edit: There is a clear misunderstanding or miscomprehension of how I prioritize my kids. I am not favoring my son over my daughter. I clearly wrote I will make it work. Pull out of retirement funds. Even mention I will sell a rental home I have under my name to fund whatever I need to do. I saved up $200k first as my son is first to go. That covers 4 years of UCLA (or state college)
My daughter is younger, 6 years younger. By the time she goes to college, I will have $200k for her as well for a UC school. If I can save 200k in 4 years for the 1st kid, I can do it for the second as I have 6 years. My scenario is if both go to ivy, there is a big jump and I have to cover $100k a year for each kid. That is $800k total.
That is why I am asking my wife to pitch in. Why should I pull out of my retirement-pay a penalty or sell a home and possibly take a loss if my wife has the funds available. Why is she hoarding it? Someone ask, why? I think she sees it as retirement. She is foreign born so they like to hoard cash. I already told her I can provide for her in retirement.
But if I sell a rental property so my daughter can go to NYU or somewhere out of state, it cuts into our retirement. That is what I am trying to convey to my wife. If there was transparency, this would not be a problem. She has access to all my funds except my retirement.
And I have some property under my name before the marriage. To me, it belongs to all of us. I have been very transparent about doing a Trust so if anything happens to any one, the kids are covered.
Lindajane22 said:
There are counselors (therapy type) who help couples talk through financial issues. Your situation is more complicated than average. Perhaps booking an hour or a couple of meetings with a financial counselor could help you discuss a financial arrangement going forward for the kids college, your retirement, budgeting etc. without mentioning divorce.
Cultural-Evening-305 said:
Wtf is this nonsense? ESH here except the kids. You need to take care of your kids. Your wife needs to take care of your kids. Be on the same team or get a divorce, but this is an insane argument. You guys have so much money.
Jazzlike-Ad2199 added:
No kidding. The rest of us are worried about the utilities continuing to increase in cost or that the car will break down or we could have a medical emergency that would destroy us financially and these people are fighting over maybe having to cash out one retirement account to pay for their second child’s Ivy League education.
themermaidssinging said
Sorry but all I needed to hear was, “I resisted having a second kid because it would be too expensive,” and then you went on to talk about the Ivy League schools your kids deserve to attend, and how you make too much money to qualify for financial aid. Okay, dude 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 This whole post is the epitome of “rich people problems.”
ThrowRA_TrashPanda14 said:
"She is foreign born so they like to hoard cash." YTA for this as well. You think it’s fine to talk about your wife that way? You guys should divorce, it’s clear you don’t truly love your wife because if you did you’d never talk about her like this.
OP responded:
She literally hides like $20k, $30k around the house. In cup boards, in outdoor sheds. Where I found them in brown bags. It doesn't make any sense. There is nothing offensive about calling that out. Who leaves $20k in hundred dollar bills outdoors hidden in a crevice of shelf in a shed? That is literally hoarding.
Terrible_Drop2198 said:
Ok. So, think of this mathematically. You contribute to 90% of the household expenses, because you make $200K, your wife is just now making $96K. She still covers all the fun stuff, which does count, because you’re wanting to go on the vacations and have groceries covered and your wife covers ALL children expenses.
Why can’t you take that 5% and save for your daughter as aggressively you saved for your son? Especially if your wife contributes to your daughter and your son? You’re most certainly the a-hole at a math and financial obligation standpoint.
Outside of that, you’re the complete a-hole for not providing for your daughter ever. And letting her hear your resentment to your wife and saying “I’m not taking care of her because you wanted her.”
If your wife is smart, which I suspect she is, she can make you pay a WHOLE LOT MORE in a court order, because they do the child support obligation based on the disparagement of income, nothing to do with custody or time arrangements. If you were willing to provide ALL this for you son, and none for your daughter? A judge will order you to equate the situation because, SURPRISE! YOU’RE HER FATHER.
Btw, you will also have to pay for her therapy after hearing this nonsense regularly from you…..smdh
And OP responded:
My income is over $400k. She barely covers children expenses. And groceries are only covered when she forgets my atm cars. On a $96k income, she is netting $45-55k take home. Out of that, she spends maybe $10k a year. When we go on vacation, maybe $20k at. most.
Whereas I cover over $25k a month in expenses for the household. I work from home so I do all the family errands, take kids to sports,etc. Even cook for them.
I never said I didn't want to provide for my daughter. Read all my replies.
I was using that off-comment remark I casually made to her 18 years prior in jest because she refuses to divulge to commit to providing for BOTH our kids. My wife saves around $50k a year. She has $200k in one account I know and another $200k in cash she imported from her home country.
She can afford to pitch in to help pay for dorms or books. I am not asking for 50/50. He lack of transparency is the problem. She refuses to create a TRUST for our family. So if I get into a car accident, all my asssets go to the trust which has her in it. Homes and assets I bought before I got married. All my retirement and pensions. Which is more than whatever cash she has lying around hoarding.