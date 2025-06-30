'AITA for asking my wife to help pay for our daughter's education since she wanted 2 kids?'

"AITA for telling my wife she needs to cover the cost of our daughter's future?"

First of all, I love both my wife and kids. But here is the deal. When we started a family 18 years ago, we had one kid. My wife , at the time, a SAHM insisted on having a second kid. I resisted and we both verbally agreed she would be fully responsible. I said it was going to be too expensive. She insisted she would cover everything -- ballet, music lessons, sports, etc.

She has some family money from her home country. It may come of as a joke or humorous banter but I was serious about the commitment we would make. And there would be a drastic change to our family. So I bring this up every few years and she sorts of laughs it off. There is nothing I wouldn't do for my daughter. I love my princess and spoil her dearly. So here is the story: