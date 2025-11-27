'AITA for telling my wife she was being difficult due to a seating issue at the restaurant?' UPDATED

A few minutes later, she told me she saw someone be seated at a window-side table, I said it was fine but as that same guy walked past she told him she'd seen someone be seated and we were supposed to be first. He said he'll check it out. When he left (I want to be clear I didn't say it in front of him) I said it's our date night, lets not be difficult.

She didn't get angry or anything just said she wasn't being difficult, we were first. A few minutes later the guy came and took us to a window-side table. We had a great night. Later that night when were in bed, I said it had been a great night she said, "yeah despite me being difficult" and seemed a bit put off by what I had said.