'AITA for telling my wife I can't always do things for her just because I work from home?'

"AITA for telling my wife I can't always stop work to do things for her?"

I've worked from home for five years ever since my employer realized we could easily do our jobs from home without needing an office at all. It works out very well because it allows me to take my kids to school in the morning, come home and start work and then pick them up on my lunch break. My wife works at an office but her workday starts about an hour after mine.

A typical day looks like this: I get up at 6:30am and get the kids ready for school. I take them to school at 7:30am. I get home around 8:00, make some coffee, and then start my work day at 8:30am. During this time, my wife is still asleep. We typically go to bed around the same time every night.