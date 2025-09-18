'AITA for telling my wife I refuse to have more kids even though she wants to try for a girl?'

"AITAH for telling my wife I'm done having kids, and for what I said when she insisted?"

Me (m36) and my wife (32) have 2 boys together. My wife did have some gender disappointment with our second son (who is now a year old) as she really wanted a girl. She got over it quickly though. And I expressed after the birth of our second son that 2 was comfortable and enough for me and that I didn't want anymore kids.

Again, this was met with disappointment, but she ultimately said (financially and living space wise) that having more than 2 would be a hassle, and she got over it, though i still made it clear 2 was enough for me. I ended up getting a large promotion at work, and we recently bought a new place that has an extra bedroom (which I was happy for as I now have a proper office space. I work from home.