'AITA for telling my wife I want a divorce and don't trust her?'

She said she didn't see the harm in letting them flirt as long as she kept her boundaries firmly in place and she told me just because they're her regular type doesn't mean she'd cheat on me with any of them. Then she told me she wouldn't stop being friends with any of these guys and I would need to accept it.

I asked her would see be just as fine with it if I were still in contact with someone I slept with before who still liked me and was open about wanting to be with me. She told me I never did hookups or casual and I only did serious relationships so that would be different and she would not like me to be friends with my ex's.