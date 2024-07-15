'AITA for telling my wife I was going to get a tattoo on my chest whether she liked it or not?'

My wife (29F) and I (30M) have been married for 4 years, and we’ve been in a relationship for more than a decade. My wife is not a big fan of tattoos, while I am neutral towards them.
Last week, my sister (32F) called me and asked if I would be open to getting a tattoo. The tattoo concept was that it was a heartbeat with her initials subtly integrated into it, and the tattoo would be on my left chest.
She would have the same tattoo but with my initials integrated into her tattoo. We live so far away, she has divorced her husband, and she said she felt alone and really missed me and that with the tattoo she would feel connected to me even though we were far away.
To be honest, I loved the tattoo concept, and I too missed my sister, and felt that with this tattoo, we could be connected forever even though we lived thousands of miles away. When I told my wife about it, she asked me if I could not get it, because she didn’t really like it.
We talked on this over the next few days, and she conceded that I could wear the tattoo but she then asked if her initials could be integrated into that tattoo, and not my sister’s. I told her that defeated the whole purpose of the tattoo, and my wife then reverted back, and asked me not to wear the tattoo again.
I was pretty frustrated by then, and I had already made my decision, and I told my wife I was going to get a tattoo on my chest whether she liked it or not. That came off a bit rude, but I just wanted to put an end to the discussion. Was I the AH?
HCIBSW said:
YTA. Left chest? Just say over your heart, that's where it is going to be. Where one would normally put a tattoo for their wife or kids. Wonder why your wife suggested her own initials? That's why.
Pick another pulse point like your wrist. That way YOU can see it & think of your sister without looking in a mirror. And your wife won't think of your sister every time you take a roll in the hay.
Choice_Medium7018 said:
If your sister insists that this isn't a weird idea, ask yourself... Why did your sister wait until she was divorced to bring up this idea?
NeeliSilverleaf said:
YTA. Not for getting a matching tattoo with your sister (that's sweet), but for getting a blatantly romantic one that proclaims an incestuous attachment to your sister is your most important emotional bond.
Hachiko75 said:
Get the tattoo. Then you and your sister will have two things in common.: divorced, matching tattoo siblings.
Fernella13 said:
YTA. It’s not about the tattoo. It’s about who’s number 1 in your life. Don’t fall for your sister’s power play.