"AITA for telling my wife I was going to get a tattoo on my chest whether she liked it or not?"

My wife (29F) and I (30M) have been married for 4 years, and we’ve been in a relationship for more than a decade. My wife is not a big fan of tattoos, while I am neutral towards them.

Last week, my sister (32F) called me and asked if I would be open to getting a tattoo. The tattoo concept was that it was a heartbeat with her initials subtly integrated into it, and the tattoo would be on my left chest.

She would have the same tattoo but with my initials integrated into her tattoo. We live so far away, she has divorced her husband, and she said she felt alone and really missed me and that with the tattoo she would feel connected to me even though we were far away.