'AITA for telling my wife I won't be as stressed out next year because I won't be married to her?' UPDATED

Your wife - She needs to understand that as a married couple, there needs to be some level of compromise. You can just say I love the way things are so even though things are bad, I want it to remain this way, and you have to accept it. Then on top of that, she chose to announce that you got a new job in a way the invalidates all your arguments about the finances.

Honestly, though, Honestly, I think this blowup may be a blessing in disguise for the both of you. You needed to have a straight conversation with her that you can't maintain this marriage if it continues like this. She needs to know how serious you feel about it.