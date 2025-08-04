'AITA for telling my wife my daughter and I are going on vacation with or without her?'

"AITAH for telling my wife my daughter and I are going on vacation with or without her?"

I (45m) and my wife (40f) (married 15 years) have not had a great relationship with my family. Recently an opportunity arose allowing us all to go to Hawaii for 10 days. We are from the Midwest and not rich by any means so this is most likely our last/only opportunity to go visit the islands. Our flights and lodging would be paid for, we just have to pay for our food, acitivies and local travel (car rental, Uber, etc).

Our daughter (6, will be 7 before the trip) loves everybody, and especially one of the cousins that would be going on the trip. My wife has always had anxiety issues and specifically flight anxiety.