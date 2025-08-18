Work friend drama breaks couple when husband finds an 'actually interesting wife' to talk to. AITA?

She was fine at first, but then the group started pressuring her into bringing me as the guys started bringing their wives around & one of the gals found a partner so she was feeling awkward coming without me. We argued for a bit but after a few times she said it was important to her that I come so I agreed.

Well, to my surprise it turned out I get on really well with one of the guy's wives. We just hit it off immediately because we're a very similar type of geek so we'd just talk about TV or movies or anime while the others did their thing.

I thought I cracked the code, because now whenever spouses were invited to the hangouts I could show up & have a good time, and I thought it'd make my wife happy. It did not.