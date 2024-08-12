'AITA For Telling My Wife She Doesn't Look Good At Her Current Weight?' + UPDATE

She is endangering herself and your daughter at this point. She will pass out. If that happens and she is alone or she is holding your daughter a catastrophe is very likely to occur. If that happens CPS very likely will be involved.

She may have ekg changes or other organ dysfunction that needs to be monitored and treated. Does she have friends/family that you can loop in? If so, I would immediately. Eating disorders are the most fatal psych disorder.

I know all too well what it feels like after having a baby. I’ve done it 5 times. It would be a good idea to consult with an attorney in the event she needs involuntary treatment. But there isn’t time to waste on this. NTA.

GreedyArugula3520