'AITA for telling my wife that I will lose respect for her if she doesn't apologize?' UPDATED

My wife and I have three kids. Thursday my wife was helping our nine year old with her homework. She was supposed to fill in a chart with the times tables. That was a hectic day.
Our four year old threw up, and I was trying to clean him up, and my wife was having trouble getting our nine year old to focus on what she was doing because she kept looking at me. Our nine year old hates math and is pretty bad at it, which annoys my wife who is usually fantastic at math.
My wife asked our daughter was seven times seven was. Our daughter said she didn't know. My wife kept telling her to try to think of any answer. She kept saying she didn't know. My wife was getting frustrated. Our daughter finally guessed 37. My wife said "close, 47."
Our thirteen year old then said "no mom, it's 49." My wife snapped at that point and told him to shut up and go upstairs. He went into the backyard instead. She took a deep breath and then went into our room.
I finished with our four year old and then went outside. I tried to talk to him, but he didn't want to listen. He kept saying "but dad, seven times seven is 49." I told him his mom just got frustrated and didn't mean to yell at him. He kept insisting that seven times seven in 49 (which I am aware of), so I got nowhere.
I went back inside to talk to my wife. She said she knew she shouldn't have yelled. She said she was frustrated because he was distracting her, and that's why she made the mistake. I pointed out that she made the mistake before he said anything.
She started crying and asked why I was being so critical. I apologized and told her I loved her. We hugged it out, but then I asked her if she was going to go and apologize to our 13 year old. She said no, because he shouldn't have interrupted her. She said he was rude and needed to learn not to interrupt.
I told her it's not okay to tell him to shut up. We went back and forth, and finally I said I won't be able to respect her as much if she doesn't apologize. That really hurt her. She said she needed space. She hasn't said a word to me or him since Thursday.
I know that what I said is harsh, but I can't respect someone who won't apologize when they make a mistake. Am I the AH? My sister says I am because I'm not being supportive and our 13yo is "a lot."
My wife got up before our alarm and started cleaning our bathroom. I started the laundry and made breakfast. She didn't say a word when she sat down to eat. She ate much faster than normal.
She stood up, picked up our four year old and told our nine year old to get ready because they were going to the library. She didn't say anything to our thirteen year old. I told her we need to talk, and she shook her head.
I followed her upstairs and insisted that we need to talk. She just kept shaking her head. She went into our four year old's room and locked the door. I went downstairs and told our thirteen and nine year old that we are going to the dog park.
They both asked if Mom was okay, and I said yes and that she needed space. I grabbed some clothes for our nine year old from the laundry room, and she got changed in the downstairs bathroom. We are at the dog park, and my wife is refusing to answer my texts. I'm starting to think this isn't about math.
A lot of people forget that adults aren't always right and children aren't always wrong. She needs to apologise for snapping at your child.
TechnicalHousing97 (OP)
I told her that, but she said it has nothing to do with the math problem and that it's about his bad habit of interrupting. I think that since he was trying (and succeeding really) to be helpful that doesn't count as interrupting.
He didn’t interrupt, he offered a correction which his sibling actually needed. Your wife was wrong, would have made your kids work wrong, and your 13-year-old was actually being helpful. Is your son really “a lot” or is he just dismissed so often he finds other ways of getting attention?
I mean, this is a very small glimpse into your family dynamics, but this story just made me feel badly for your kid. He kept saying “it’s 49,” because he’s right and wanted it acknowledged. All your wife had to say was, “oh, oops! You’re right!”
And used that as a lesson to help your 9-year-old learn it’s okay to be wrong and even when you’re good at something, you can still make a mistake. The fact that your wife has iced out her husband and son over multiplication is, frankly, embarrassing and juvenile.
TechnicalHousing97 (OP)
"A lot" is vague, and kind of unfair. I used that phrase only because my sister did. He's thirteen. He never wants to come inside when we tell him to. He always wants to take the dog on a walk or ride his bike, even if the sun is down, which we don't allow.
He frequently wants to practice his recorder when we've told him it's quiet time. These are behaviors we are working on, but they do seem to be getting to my wife. As for the interrupting, it is an issue. It's an issue we are working on.
I don't think it justifies snapping. It should be an ongoing conversation. I also don't feel like this counts as interrupting because he was try to be helpful, not derail the topic.
She hasn’t spoken to her son in three days and she was in the wrong? Ouch.
Yeah, the other stuff whatever. Silent treatment of a 13 year old over whatever she imagines she has against him, that's inexcusable.