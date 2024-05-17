"AITA for telling my wife that she's foolish for giving half of her income to her pastor?"

So my (36m) wife (32F) writes serialized fiction on various apps, and I thought she earned as high as $8,000 every month. We've built a house together (we both contributed but most of the cash came from her since she earns way more). Yesterday, I found that she hasn't been honest about her income.

She actually earns about $15,000 and a few times $20,000 (depending on how much she writes, how many people pay to read that month, and money from writing contests she wins), but she gives half of the money to her pastor because she has a covenant with God to always give half of her income as tithe.